Frank Virgil “Pups” Goglio (July 14, 1930 – February 9, 2024)

Frank Virgil “Pups” Goglio, 93, passed away February 9, 2024 surrounded by his loving family at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He lived in Star Valley Ranch for 39 years and was a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born July 14, 1930 in Rockvale, Colorado; the son of Frank Goglio and Anna Syputa.

Pups attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1948.

He married the love of his life Cora Jean “Gigi” Horton June 11, 1955 in Rock Springs. They were known as Pups and Gigi to all who knew them. She preceded him in death April 20, 2006.

Pups served in the Army during the Korean War.

He was an Electrical Supervisor at FMC for 35 years until he retired in 1985.

Pups loved making memories with his family and friends. He enjoyed many Sunday visits with his niece Jackie Logan and her husband Bob along with his longtime friend Carol Warren. He went on many adventures traveling and always managed to sneak in a round of golf.

He is survived by two sons, Kevin Goglio and wife Tina of Green River, Wyoming; Vern Goglio and wife Jan of Elko, Nevada; one sister Catherine McDonald of Hudson, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Kyle Goglio and wife McKenzie; Jarod Goglio and wife Cheznie; Terra Baldus and husband Andy; Saleena Bevard and husband Randy; Kody Goglio; Dan Roberge; seven great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and one brother Jack Goglio.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

