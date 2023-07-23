Frank William Subic Sr. (January 26, 1931 – July 19, 2023)

Frank William Subic Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 58 years and former resident of Superior, Wyoming.

Mr. Subic was born January 26, 1931 in Superior, Wyoming; the son of Frank Subic and Blanche McLean.

He attended schools in Superior and was a 1949 graduate of Superior High School.

Mr. Subic married the love of his life Mary Lou Subic June 29, 1950, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; she preceded him in death March 13, 2023.

Mr. Subic worked for the Huntly Construction for many years as a Construction Forman. He then worked for the City of Rock Springs for nine years, and retired on April 3, 1996 as a Street Superintendent.

Mr. Subic loved spending time with family, woodworking, fishing, hunting, and camping. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboys Fan.

Survivors include one son, Frank Subic Jr. and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters Jackie Kettering and husband Harvey of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Vickie Bostick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nine grandchildren Jenifer Buller, Brian Kettering and wife Rhonda, Jacob Kettering, Launy Subic, Genieva Hilton and husband Mike, Alexis Edgmon and husband Michael, Aubrey Bostick and fiancé Nic, Brandon Lawrence and wife Heather; eight great-grandchildren Dallas Buller, Dalton Buller, Andrew Kettering, Lance Kettering, Abby Kettering, Kaden Duncan-Hilton, Evan Subic, Elizabeth Subic, four great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Blanch Subic; wife, Mary Lou Subic and one brother Robert Subic.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Frank’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com