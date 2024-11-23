Fred E. Dean (January 24, 1939 – November 22, 2024)

Fred E. Dean, 85, of Sparks, Nevada, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 22, 2024. He was a longtime resident of both Reno, Nevada (23 years) and Rock Springs (25 years).

Fred was born on January 24, 1939, in Randolph, Utah. He attended schools in Evanston and graduated from Evanston High School in 1957.

Fred’s journey took a meaningful turn when he met Kim, the love of his life, in Utah. They married in 1975, and soon after, they moved to Rock Springs, where Fred became a cornerstone of the local community. He ran the City Market bakery for many years, and Fred’s passion for baking led him to open Fred’s Breads in 1991, which became a beloved institution in the town until it closed in 2000. His bakery was a hub for locals, and Fred’s legacy is still fondly remembered by the residents of Rock Springs.

In 2001, Fred and Kim moved to Reno, Nevada, where they lived for the remainder of his life. Fred enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, baking, and gardening, all of which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kim Dean of Sparks, Nevada; daughter Andrea Todd of Sparks, Nevada; son Kelly Dean and his wife Traci of Rock Springs; daughter Elana Ezell and her husband Pete of Evanston; and grandchildren Hayden Ezell, Ryan Dean, and Kolton Todd. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and his sister Kay Bloomfield and husband Kent of Evanston.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Shervin and Beatrice Dean, and his two brothers, Neil and Russ.

A cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Fred’s memory.

Fred will always be remembered for his love of family, his dedication to his community, and his warm, generous spirit. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.