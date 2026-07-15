Fred Marchetti (December 31, 1934 – June 30, 2026)

Fred Marchetti, beloved husband of the late Betty Marchetti, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2026, at the age of 91.

Fred was born on December 31, 1934, in Superior, to Silvio and Stella Marchetti. He was raised with strong values of hard work, kindness, and devotion to family—qualities that remained with him throughout his life.

Fred shared a loving marriage with his wife, Betty, whose memory he cherished following her passing. Together they built a life centered on love, family, and lasting traditions.

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He was a devoted father to his four children: Fred, Dennis, Brad, and Shauna. His greatest joy came from watching his family grow, and he was a proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 23 great-grandchildren. His love, guidance, and gentle presence will continue to live on through each of them.

Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Marchetti; his parents, Silvio and Stella Marchetti; and his sister, Sylvia Angelovic.

He will be remembered for his quiet strength, generous heart, unwavering dedication to his family, and the kindness he showed to everyone who knew him. His legacy of love, resilience, and family will be treasured for generations to come.

Fred will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and many friends whose lives he touched.