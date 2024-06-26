Fred Sheldon Beatty Jr. (January 9, 1943 – June 20, 2024)

Fred Sheldon Beatty Jr., of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away June 20, 2024 at the age of 81 at New Dawn Rehab and Healthcare Center in Dover, Ohio. Born January 9, 1943, Fred was the oldest of eight children to the late Fred Sheldon “Peg” Beatty Sr. and Alberta Glen Patterson.

As a young boy Fred fought a bout of rheumatic fever which made him unable to complete schooling. This disease also caused him to lose hearing in his right ear. His limited formal education only inspired him to work hard and learn as much as he could in many trades. Fred was self-taught and could work on anything including total home repair, small and large machinery, vehicles and much more. He made his mark in a variety of settings beginning as a young boy when he worked for Del Flora Carnival.

In his adult years, Fred worked for Scio Pottery (Ohio), served as a police officer for the Minerva Police Department (Ohio), highway maintenance for Wyoming Department of Transportation (Granger), and was Street Superintendent for Kemmerer, Wyoming. He and Barb managed Motel 8 in Rock Springs for 17 years. He provided pristine care and maintenance for the business while Barb covered the books and front desk. Fred ventured into the pawn business, running the aptly named, Fred’s Pawn (Rock Springs) before owning and operating Roadrunner Carpet Cleaning in Rock Springs and in Carrollton, Ohio. In his senior years, he worked as a recycling collector for CCH Environmental Group and transported cars for Huebner Chevrolet, both in Carrollton, Ohio.

Fred was a restless soul and even in retirement moved between Ohio and Wyoming a few times, which Barb credited to Fred’s “gypsy” nature. All his life, Fred could be described as a man in motion busying himself with one project or another; which had the added benefit of keeping him out of Barb’s hair. He was a character and quite ornery, but equally helpful and sharing what he had with anyone in need. Fred was highly social and never met a stranger. He looked forward to having morning coffee with his “McDonald’s Group.” He loved shooting the breeze and intense debates with anyone, but especially his best bud and younger brother, John. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, walking and was also active in billiards and softball. He was a passionate and demonstrative fan of the Cleveland Browns and Wyoming Cowboys football.

Fred was preceded in death by the love of his life of 57 years, Barbara M. (Roseberry) Beatty, in 2019; his dad, Fred Sheldon Beatty, Sr., mom, Alberta Glen (Patterson) Beatty Moore and infant brothers, Jerry Lee, Richard Allen, and Jeffery Lynn. He leaves behind his brothers, John (Nevada) and Jerry (Florida), sisters, Peggy Smith (Ohio), and Debbie (Les) Decker (Florida/Ohio); his three children, Fred Beatty, III. (Brenda) (Wyoming), Corina “Korkee” (Tom) Crank (Wyoming), and Jennifer “Jenny” (Jeff) Arney (Florida); seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, an extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as friends and neighbors.