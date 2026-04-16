Frederick William Greiff Jr. (April 1, 1940 – April 8, 2026)

Frederick William Greiff Jr., 86, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.



He was born Monday, April 1, 1940, in Charles Mix, South Dakota, Frederick lived a life full of love, adventure, and dedication.



Educated in Ronan, Montana, Frederick discovered his passion for mechanics at a young age. He channeled this passion into a successful career, spending 20 years at the Datsun Dealership in Missoula, Montana, before joining Boeing as a general mechanic in 1979. Frederick worked tirelessly at Boeing until his retirement in 2006. Not one to rest on his laurels, he also took pride in being the owner and operator of his own pawn shop, where he enjoyed serving the community and engaging with many patrons over the years.



Frederick’s love for adventure extended beyond his professional life. In his leisure time, he found joy in camping, playing cards, and going on four-wheeling excursions. He was a man who cherished spending time with family and friends, and he could often be found hunting for treasures at local yard sales, an activity he dearly loved.



Survivors included his son Fred Greiff and wife Sandy of Reliance; three step-daughters, Linda Scheeler of Montana; Laurie DeVera of Montana; Donna Fauske of Montana; twelve grandchildren, Breanna Hyland and husband Peter; Feather Ware; Matthew Ware; Steven Scheeler and wife Callie; Douglas Scheeler; Eli Scheeler and wife Debbie; Megan Scheeler; Nathaniel Gilham; Krysten Gilham; Clifford Gilham; Jeremiah Fauske; Joshua Fauske; thirteen great-grandchildren, several cousins; nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parent, Fred and Cathern Greiff; his first wife, Judith Gurzynski; second wife, Barbara Greiff; two sons, Ross Greiff; Ronnie Walter and wife Memori; one grandson, Russel Gilham; one brother, Larry Greiff; five sisters, Margret O’Conner; Maybel Greiff;Eldora Green; Ester Morgon; Ann Koberg.



Frederick’s family appreciates the outpouring of love and support during this time.



The family respectfully requests donations in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 330 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, to support the compassionate care he received in his final days.



Cremation will take place, no services will be conducted at his request.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com



Frederick’s spirited presence will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his stories and influence will endure in the hearts of many. May he rest in peace.Frederick William Greiff Jr. (April 1, 1940 – April 8, 2026)