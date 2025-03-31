Frederico A. Sanchez (December 2, 1934 – March 11, 2025)

Frederico A. Sanchez, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Temecula, California.

He was a long-time resident of Alhambra, California and a former resident of Green River, as well as Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico. Frederico was born on December 2, 1934, in Taos, New Mexico; the son of Jacobo Sanchez and Emilia Avila. In 1953, Sanchez married Jean Mable Saavedra in New Mexico.

Frederico was a proud member of the Teamsters Union, driving trucks in the Los Angeles area for over 40 years. He enjoyed being with family, especially his wife, spending the majority of his life enjoying wildlife in the outdoors, boating, hunting, fishing and building things with his hands.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Jean Mable; his six children, Linda Martinez and her husband John of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Fred Sanchez of Denver, Richard Sanchez and his wife Corrina of Temecula, California, Raymond Sanchez and his wife Lisa of San Diego, California, John Sanchez and his life partner Cathy of La Crescenta, California, and Jacob Sanchez and his wife Jacqueline of Altadena, Califonia; his three sisters, Angela Lujan and her husband Louis of Syracuse, Utah, Dolores Pacheco and her husband Gilbert of Rock Springs, and Susana Cordova and her husband Bob of Green River; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Anthony Lee, and his brothers Tim and Jacob Sanchez.

A rosary vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way Rock Springs. Father Augustine Carrillo will be officiating.

Graveside services and interment will be held at noon, Saturday, April 12, 2025 in the Riverview Cemetery.

A luncheon will follow services on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.