Fredrick Ray Grisham (January 2, 1945 – January 28, 2024)

Fredrick Ray Grisham, 79, passed away January 28, 2024 at his home in Granger, Wyoming. He was a former resident of Basin, Wyoming.

Fredrick was born on January 2, 1945 in Greybull, Wyoming, the son of Shedrick and Bertha Grisham.

He graduated from the Greybull High School with the class of 1964 before enlisting in the Army.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Fredrick was a Vietnam Veteran.

He married Eloise Chapman in Sweetwater County on December 23, 1996.

Fredrick worked at the local trona mines until his retirement.

He enjoyed being outdoors and in mountains, and above all else, spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Eloise Grisham of Granger, WY; sons Fredrick Allen Grisham, Larry Grisham, Rodger Grisham, Brian Grisham; daughters Patricia Riggs, Cassie Grisham; brother Archie Grisham; sister Nancy Pasdaw, Ida Gilmore; as well as several beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.