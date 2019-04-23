Free Car Seat Inspection Safety Day in Pinedale

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Child Passenger Safety Technicians are hosting a free car seat inspection safety event on May 11, 2019. The event will be held in Pinedale at the WYDOT parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Nationally certified car seat technicians will be on hand at the event to help determine the safety of a car seat. The inspections will help the public learn how to properly install a car seat and determine if you need a new one.

For any questions or concerns please contact 307-367-2157 or 307-367-4378 before the event.