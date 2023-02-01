Free Career Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!
Get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages and local routes.
You’ll learn to drive trucks with experienced and supportive trainers followed by a job placement that can range from small delivery trucks to school buses and semis.
You’ll be part of a positive and supportive group of single moms working together to change their lives!
JOIN OUR INFO MEETING!
We hope to see you there!
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6 p.m.
404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs
Childcare not provided, please plan accordingly.
About Climb Wyoming
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit climbwyoming.org.
For more information call or text Katie at (307) 922-7033 or
message us on Facebook, or visit climbready.org.
We hope to see you soon!