Free Classical Music Performance Takes Place in Rock Springs Oct. 16

ROCK SPRINGS – A free clarinet and piano performance Oct. 16 is the first stop of a Wyoming tour presented by the Wyoming Arts Council and the Piatigorsky Foundation.

The Broadway Theater will host clarinetist Katsuya Yuasa and accompanist Mary Au Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The duo will host free public concerts throughout the tour, as well as participate in school outreach programs.

Yuasa is the International Concert Artist of My Phi Epsilon and professor of clarinet at Florida A&M University. He is also a founding member of Duo Esplanade and Cosmos New Music. He has toured in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia as a concert soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and orchestral player. According to Rock Springs Main Street and Urban Renewal Agency, Yuasa has been praised as a “born performer with rare ability to express the beauty and soulfulness of the composer’s music.”

The performance is the first stop in a tour that includes stops in Rawlins, Sinclair, Shoshoni, Meeteese, Dubois and Riverton. The Piatigorsky Foundation, named for cellist Gregory Piatigorsky, was established to bring live classical music throughout the county. The Wyoming tour being possible through the support of the Muriel and Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Trust in Sheridan, as well as the Wyoming Arts Council.