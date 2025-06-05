FREE PASSES TO STATE PARKS

he new Adventure Backpack, available at regional DFS offices, includes a Wyoming State Parks day-use pass, maps, brochures, nature guides, and outdoor activity supplies—everything foster families need to plan a day of exploration, learning, and connection at state parks and historic sites across Wyoming—image courtesy of DFS.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources (SPCR) and the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) partnered on a new Backpack Program to inspire foster families throughout Wyoming to explore the outdoors.

A total of 30 day-use park passes have been delivered to DFS offices around the state and are available for foster families to check out for a week at a time. These passes allow everyone in a vehicle to access a state park or historic site in the area. The day-use passes are part of a foster family kit that includes an ‘Adventure Backpack’ containing maps, brochures, outdoor activity supplies, tools, and resources to make outdoor adventures more accessible and enjoyable for the family. The Rock Springs DFS office currently has one of these backpacks.

The program was modeled after the Wyoming State Parks Library Backpack Program, reflecting a shared commitment between the two agencies to support whole-family wellness and to remove barriers that may prevent foster families from spending quality time together outside. A second phase will be launched in the coming months that add creative dimensions to the Adventure Backpacks. The Wyoming Arts Council will incorporate artistic components and hands-on activities designed to inspire imagination, encourage observation of nature, and foster creativity as families explore the outdoors together.