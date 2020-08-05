Free & Reduced Meal Applications and Internet Assistance Now Available In SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reminds families that free and reduced meal application and internet assistance is now available through the district’s website.

“For the 2020/2021 school year, we would like to extend an opportunity to provide free Internet assistance to district families that qualify for free or reduced meals through the Nutrition Services Department,” said Superintendent Kelly McGovern.

The district is reopening schools for in-person or classroom-based virtual instruction on Monday, August 17, 2020. Regardless of either option parents choose for their child, the district wants to support students from the very first day of school.

“For families who qualify for free or reduced meals, we have the opportunity to provide assistance to those families who do not have internet access in their homes,” McGovern said. “The delivery method will be slightly different than last spring so please pay special attention to the process below.”

Parents will need to complete all three steps to apply:

Complete the Free and Reduced Application: Free and Reduced Forms. Approval will be verified with the Nutrition Services Department. Update your student(s) registration information so the District has all of the necessary contact information to reach families: Student Registration Confirmation of completion will be verified with the Information Technology (IT) Department. Complete the Internet Assistance Request Form: Internet Assistance Request Form. This form will help the District obtain the necessary information to determine the best internet option for your situation.

McGovern said the district will be in touch with parents through the contact information provided on the form and verified in PowerSchool.

If families have any questions, contact the IT Department at (307) 352-3460.

“We’re happy to help and start the school year off on the right foot,” McGovern said.