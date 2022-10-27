FREE Rock Springs & Green River 2022 Halloween Events

It’s time to get your Halloween 🎃 on, Sweetwater County!

Creep it real at these FREE community events you can check out with your family. 👇

Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac

Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 29th
12PM – 5PM

Memorial Hospital

Walk With the Scarecrows
Monday, October 31st
4PM – 6PM

City of Green River

Halloween Parade
Saturday, October 29th
10AM

Halloween Stroll
Monday, October 31st
1PM

Downtown Rock Springs

Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 29th
11AM – 2PM

Deer Trail Assisted Living

Community Trick-or-Treat
Saturday, October 29th
5:30PM – 7PM

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Community Trick-or-Treat
Monday, October 31st
Beginning at 12PM

Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center

Community Trick-or-Treat
Monday, October 31st
4PM – 6PM

Sweetwater GOP / Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Community Trick-or-Treat
Monday, October 31st
4PM – 7PM

Sweetwater Child Development CenterGreen River Campus

Trunk-or-Treat
Friday, October 28th
4PM – 6PM

Registration for Rock Springs Girl’s Junior Jazz Basketball is NOW OPEN!

Stock Up on Gear at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show!

Lace Up for the Nun Too Fast 5K

New Sweetwater County CDC Celebrates First Event Friday

