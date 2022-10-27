FREE Rock Springs & Green River 2022 Halloween Events

It’s time to get your Halloween 🎃 on, Sweetwater County!
Creep it real at these FREE community events you can check out with your family. 👇
Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac
Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 29th
12PM – 5PM
Memorial Hospital
Walk With the Scarecrows
Monday, October 31st
4PM – 6PM
City of Green River
Halloween Parade
Saturday, October 29th
10AM
Halloween Stroll
Monday, October 31st
1PM
Downtown Rock Springs
Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 29th
11AM – 2PM
Deer Trail Assisted Living
Community Trick-or-Treat
Saturday, October 29th
5:30PM – 7PM
Sweetwater County Fire District #1
Community Trick-or-Treat
Monday, October 31st
Beginning at 12PM
Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center
Community Trick-or-Treat
Monday, October 31st
4PM – 6PM
Sweetwater GOP / Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
Community Trick-or-Treat
Monday, October 31st
4PM – 7PM
Sweetwater Child Development Center – Green River Campus
Trunk-or-Treat
Friday, October 28th
4PM – 6PM