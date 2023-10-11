FREE Rock Springs & Green River 2023 ‘Family’ Halloween Events

It’s time to get your Halloween 🎃 on, Sweetwater County!
Creep it real at these FREE community events you can check out with your family. 👇
Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac
Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28th
12- 5pm
Memorial Hospital
Stroll Thru Halloweenland
Tuesday, October 31st
4 – 6pm
1200 College Drive
City of Green River
Glow in the Dark Halloween Parade
Friday, October 27th
7 – 10:30pm
Flaming Gorge Way
Downtown Rock Springs
Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 28th
11am – 2pm
Downtown Rock Springs
307 Auto Plaza
Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28th
3 – 6pm
2100 Elk St. in Rock Springs
Commerce Bank
Halloween Walk-A-Bout
Tuesday, October 31st
3 – 4pm
1575 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs
Children’s Dental Center
Halloween Ho-Down
Tuesday, October 24th
5 – 7pm
1208 Hilltop Dr. in Rock Springs
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
Grand Ole Halloween Party
Tuesday, October 31st
4 – 7pm
1897 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs
Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center
Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21st
11am – 2pm