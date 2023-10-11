FREE Rock Springs & Green River 2023 ‘Family’ Halloween Events

It’s time to get your Halloween 🎃 on, Sweetwater County!

Creep it real at these FREE community events you can check out with your family. 👇

Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac

Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28th
12- 5pm

Memorial Hospital

Stroll Thru Halloweenland
Tuesday, October 31st
4 – 6pm
1200 College Drive

City of Green River

Glow in the Dark Halloween Parade
Friday, October 27th
7 – 10:30pm
Flaming Gorge Way

Downtown Rock Springs

Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 28th
11am – 2pm
Downtown Rock Springs

307 Auto Plaza

Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28th
3 – 6pm
2100 Elk St. in Rock Springs

Commerce Bank

Halloween Walk-A-Bout
Tuesday, October 31st
3 – 4pm
1575 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs

Children’s Dental Center

Halloween Ho-Down
Tuesday, October 24th
5 – 7pm
1208 Hilltop Dr. in Rock Springs

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Grand Ole Halloween Party
Tuesday, October 31st
4 – 7pm
1897 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21st
11am – 2pm

