FREE Rock Springs & Green River 2024 Halloween Events

With just a week until Halloween 🎃 it’s time to get spooky, Sweetwater County! Everybody scream! 💀
Get your costumes and your sweet tooth ready, and creep it real at these FREE community events you can enjoy with the whole family. 👇
City of Green River
Trunk-Or-Treat
Saturday, October 26
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Downtown Green River/Railroad Avenue
Downtown Rock Springs
Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 26
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Downtown Rock Springs
Whisler Chevrolet
Trunk R Treat
Saturday, October 26
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs
Rock Springs Civic Center
Halloween Hoopla
Saturday, October 26
1 – 5 p.m.
410 N St., Rock Springs
Deer Trail Assisted Living
Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 26
6 – 7:30 p.m.
2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs
Commerce Bank of Wyoming
Halloween Walk-A-Bout
Thursday, October 31
3:30 – 5 p.m.
1575 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
Grand Ole Halloween Party
Thursday, October 31
4 – 6:30 p.m.
1897 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
Old Fashioned Halloween
Thursday, October 31
5 – 7 p.m.
1200 College Dr., Rock Springs
Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat
Thursday, October 31
6 – 8 p.m.
1445 Uinta Dr., Green River