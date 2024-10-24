FREE Rock Springs & Green River 2024 Halloween Events

SweetwaterNOW file photo by Olivia Kennah

With just a week until Halloween 🎃 it’s time to get spooky, Sweetwater County! Everybody scream! 💀

Get your costumes and your sweet tooth ready, and creep it real at these FREE community events you can enjoy with the whole family. 👇

City of Green River

Trunk-Or-Treat
Saturday, October 26
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Downtown Green River/Railroad Avenue

Downtown Rock Springs

Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 26
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Downtown Rock Springs

Whisler Chevrolet

Trunk R Treat
Saturday, October 26
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs

Rock Springs Civic Center

Halloween Hoopla
Saturday, October 26
1 – 5 p.m.
410 N St., Rock Springs

Deer Trail Assisted Living

Halloween Stroll
Saturday, October 26
6 – 7:30 p.m.
2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs

Commerce Bank of Wyoming

Halloween Walk-A-Bout
Thursday, October 31
3:30 – 5 p.m.
1575 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Grand Ole Halloween Party
Thursday, October 31
4 – 6:30 p.m.
1897 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Old Fashioned Halloween
Thursday, October 31
5 – 7 p.m.
1200 College Dr., Rock Springs

Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat
Thursday, October 31
6 – 8 p.m.
1445 Uinta Dr., Green River

