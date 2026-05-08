Free Trees Offered at Recycling Center Saturday

Free Trees Offered at Recycling Center Saturday

Ray Lavato Recycling Center. SwetwaterNOW file photo

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents can receive a free tree Saturday at the Ray Lovato Recycling Center.

Starting at 9 a.m., residents can receive a free tree when they bring in their recyclables. The program is a partnership between the recycling center and the Sweetwater County Conservation District. The program continues until noon or when the center runs out of trees. Residents are also encouraged to volunteer during the event, being tasked with sorting recyclables such as paper, plastics, and aluminum. Volunteers under the age of 16 need to have a parent or guardian volunteer with them.

The recycling center accepts corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper, newspaper, EPS Foam, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, tin cans, plastics No. 1 and No. 2, direct mail, and phone books.

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