Learn how to get your legal game plan in place!
Bethany Gilson, attorney with Legacy Law, invites you to attend a FREE webinar, Estate and Legacy Planning: How to keep your Family out of Court and Conflict on Tuesday, October 18th at 6:00 pm.
"My clients leave this presentation knowing exactly what to do for the people they love — what they can do themselves, what they need a lawyer for, and how to do it right!"-Bethany Gilson, Attorney at Legacy Law
In just 30 minutes, we’ll cover:
- Why you need an estate plan even if you’re not rich.
- Why parents with minor children need a plan in place.
- How to choose a will vs. a trust.
- How to avoid probate.
- Why you need to name temporary and permanent guardians for your children.
- How to specify your healthcare wishes.
- How to plan for your incapacity.
*Viewers will also learn how to get a FREE Family Wealth Planning Session with Bethany and $250.00 off their Estate Plan.
DON’T WAIT, LEARN MORE NOW!