[FREE Webinar] Estate and Legacy Planning: How to Keep Your Family Out of Court and Conflict

Learn how to get your legal game plan in place!

Bethany Gilson, attorney with Legacy Law, invites you to attend a FREE webinar, Estate and Legacy Planning: How to keep your Family out of Court and Conflict on Tuesday, October 18th at 6:00 pm.

Have a plan to take care of your loved ones.

“My clients leave this presentation knowing exactly what to do for the people they love — what they can do themselves, what they need a lawyer for, and how to do it right!”

-Bethany Gilson, Attorney at Legacy Law

In just 30 minutes, we’ll cover:

  • Why you need an estate plan even if you’re not rich.
  • Why parents with minor children need a plan in place.
  • How to choose a will vs. a trust.
  • How to avoid probate.
  • Why you need to name temporary and permanent guardians for your children.
  • How to specify your healthcare wishes.
  • How to plan for your incapacity.

*Viewers will also learn how to get a FREE Family Wealth Planning Session with Bethany and $250.00 off their Estate Plan.

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

