FREE Webinar: You Know You Need a Will, But is That Really All You Need?

FREE Webinar: You Know You Need a Will, But is That Really All You Need?

Learn how to get your legal game plan in place!

Bethany Gilson, attorney with Legacy Law, invites you to attend a FREE Live webinar: Estate and Legacy Planning-You Know you need a will, but is that really all you need?

DATE: June 2, 2020
TIME: 6:00 pm MDT

Register Now

Have a plan to take care of your loved ones.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“My clients leave this presentation knowing exactly what to do for the people they love — what they can do themselves, what they need a lawyer for, and how to do it right!”

-Bethany Gilson, Attorney at Legacy Law

In just 45 minutes, we’ll cover:

  • Why you need an estate plan even if you’re not rich.
  • Why parents with minor children need a plan in place.
  • How to choose a will vs. a trust.
  • How to avoid probate.
  • Why you need to name temporary and permanent guardians for your children.
  • How to specify your healthcare wishes.
  • How to plan for your incapacity.

*Attendees will also learn how to get a FREE Family Wealth Planning Session with Bethany and $250.00 of their Estate Plan.

SPACE IS LIMITED, REGISTER TODAY

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

Phone l Email l Website l Address

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

5 Out of 5 People Struggle

5 Out of 5 People Struggle

What Are Your Updated Hours & Services?

What Are Your Updated Hours & Services?

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 29

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 29

COVID-19 Update May 28, 2020: Third Straight Day With a Reported Death

COVID-19 Update May 28, 2020: Third Straight Day With a Reported Death