FREE Webinar: You Know You Need a Will, But is That Really All You Need?

Learn how to get your legal game plan in place!
Bethany Gilson, attorney with Legacy Law, invites you to attend a FREE Live webinar: Estate and Legacy Planning-You Know you need a will, but is that really all you need?
DATE: June 2, 2020
TIME: 6:00 pm MDT
“My clients leave this presentation knowing exactly what to do for the people they love — what they can do themselves, what they need a lawyer for, and how to do it right!”-Bethany Gilson, Attorney at Legacy Law
In just 45 minutes, we’ll cover:
- Why you need an estate plan even if you’re not rich.
- Why parents with minor children need a plan in place.
- How to choose a will vs. a trust.
- How to avoid probate.
- Why you need to name temporary and permanent guardians for your children.
- How to specify your healthcare wishes.
- How to plan for your incapacity.
*Attendees will also learn how to get a FREE Family Wealth Planning Session with Bethany and $250.00 of their Estate Plan.
Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC