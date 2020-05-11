CELEBRATE! Thursday, May 14, 2020

FREE Webinar: You Know You Need a Will, But is That Really All You Need?

FREE Webinar: You Know You Need a Will, But is That Really All You Need?

Learn how to get your legal game plan in place!

Bethany Gilson, attorney with Legacy Law, invites you to attend a FREE Live webinar: Estate and Legacy Planning-You Know you need a will, but is that really all you need?

DATE: May 12, 2020
TIME: 6:00 pm MDT

Register Now

Have a plan to take care of your loved ones.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“My clients leave this presentation knowing exactly what to do for the people they love — what they can do themselves, what they need a lawyer for, and how to do it right!”

-Bethany Gilson, Attorney at Legacy Law

In just 45 minutes, we’ll cover:

  • Why you need an estate plan even if you’re not rich.
  • Why parents with minor children need a plan in place.
  • How to choose a will vs. a trust.
  • How to avoid probate.
  • Why you need to name temporary and permanent guardians for your children.
  • How to specify your healthcare wishes.
  • How to plan for your incapacity.

*Attendees will also learn how to get a FREE Family Wealth Planning Session with Bethany and $250.00 of their Estate Plan.

SPACE IS LIMITED, REGISTER TODAY

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

(307) 212-0998
bethany@legacylawwy.com
www.legacylawwy.com
2820 Foothill Blvd. suite 102
Rock Springs, WY

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Update May 14, 2020: Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for Virus

COVID-19 Update May 14, 2020: Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for Virus

Congratulations Ty! We are so proud of you.

Congratulations Ty! We are so proud of you.

Congratulations Kaylee!

Congratulations Kaylee!

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 14

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 14