Freeze Warning Announced for Wyoming’s Western Valleys

RIVERTON — According to the US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming, a freeze warning is in effect for Wyoming’s western valleys.

A social media post from US National Weather Service is predicting low temperatures to hit western Wyoming Tuesday morning. Tonight the area will see clear skies allowing for temperatures to fall below freezing early Tuesday between 2-9 am.

The weather service is encouraging residents to bring in sensitive plants or cover vegetation to protect it from the frost and freezing temperatures.

Areas of Impact

Jackson Valley: around 29 degrees Fahrenheit

Star Valley: 25-29 degrees Fahrenheit

Bear River Valley/Cokeville: 20-25 degrees Fahrenheit

Pinedale/Big Piney: 25-29 degrees Fahrenheit

Bondurant: 18-22 degrees Fahrenheit

🥶 Heads up: freezing temperatures expected across western valleys tonight. Take precautions to protect any vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.

Posted by US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming on Monday, August 31, 2020

