Fremont County Man Dies from COVID-19 Complications

FREMONT COUNTY — A Fremont County man previously confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, increasing Wyoming’s total number of deaths associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 28 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,449 lab-confirmed cases and 509 probable cases reported.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.