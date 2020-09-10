Fremont County: Multiple People Rescued From Wind River Mountains

Originally reported by Trevor T. Trujillo | Oil City News

Fremont County Wyoming officials say rescue efforts were conducted Wednesday to pull stranded persons from the Wind River Mountains, and that others are still reported overdue.

“A total of 9 persons who had been sheltered in place since Monday were airlifted to the Lander Airport without incident,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement about the Wednesday operation. “None of the persons rescued were residents of Wyoming.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Excessive autumn snow came to most of the state on Monday night into Tuesday, with substantial accumulations of snow reported.

An additional rescue mission was also reportedly undertaken Wednesday afternoon. FCSO officials say that a man had been stuck near Rock Creek Hollow since Monday.

“The man had been trying to dig out for two days and was unsuccessful,” SCSO says.

The man was reportedly rescued without incident by 5:00 pm, Wednesday.

The SCSO says that it has no pending rescue missions at this time, however four people are still reported overdue from the Cirque of the Towers area.

“Air reconnaissance of the area reported no campsites near the Cirque, however observed some campsites in Sublette County between the Cirque and the Big Sandy Trailhead,” officials said in a written statement. “During the flyover no persons at those campsites signaled for assistance.”