Fremont County Sheriff’s: Whomever lost their meth can pick it up at the office

Originally reported by County10

If you’ve lost a baggie of meth in the Riverton area, the Fremont County Sheriff’s want you to know that you can retrieve it at their office.

A good samaritan called authorities Tuesday afternoon to report they had located a baggie with a suspicious looking substance inside in the North 3rd St. East area.

After investigating, Sheriff’s reported to County 10, “a baggie with meth residue was found on the sidewalk.” They added, “the owner may claim at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.”

