Fremont County Woman Who Died from COVID-19 Was Hospitalized

CHEYENNE — A Fremont County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
The newly confirmed death involves an older hospitalized woman who had existing conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.
There have now been eight reported deaths, 559 lab-confirmed cases and 182 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.
WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:
- Follow current public health orders.
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
- Disease symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
