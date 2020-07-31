Fremont County Women Killed in One-Vehicle Rollover Near Shoshoni

SHOSHONI — Two Fremont County woman were killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident just east of Shoshoni on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association.

The fatal crash occurred around milepost 70 on US 20/26 at 1:54 pm, according to the report.

The report states that a 2003 Dodge Caravan was headed eastbound on the highway when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 32-year-old Riverton resident Carmella J. Driftwood. Driftwood was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The passenger has been identified as 30-year-old Lander, Wyoming resident Rikki J. Shakespeare. Shakespeare was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash as well.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 59th and 60th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 96 in 2019, 61 in 2018, and 83 in 2017 to date.

