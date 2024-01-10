Fremont Motors Makes Donations to Help Families in Need Pay for School Meals

GREEN RIVER — Fremont Motors donated $6,850 to Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 Tuesday to help families in need pay for school meals.

In February, Fremont Motors will donate the same amount to SCSD No. 1. Fremont Motors Sales Manager Andy Sell said the donations are their way of giving back to the Sweetwater County community. Sell told the SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees that Fremont Motors set aside money from every car they sold in 2023 to make these donations.

“Fremont wants to donate to the school districts simply to give back to our community,” Sell said.

Nutrition Services Director Leah Kenison told SweetwaterNOW that 34% of the district’s students are enrolled in the free and reduced meal program.

“It’s a very generous donation and on behalf of Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and the families in our community who need this, I would just like to thank Fremont Motors for their support,” Kenison said.

Fremont Motors will present their donation to SCSD No. 1 during the board meeting Feb. 12.

Other Business

The board extended Superintendent Craig Barringer’s contract from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Barringer has served as the superintendent of SCDS No. 2 since February 2020.