Fremont Therapy Group adds a New Physician Liaison!

Fremont Therapy Group is proud to announce the hiring of Austin Carter Egbert, their new physician liaison. Austin was born and raised in Rock Springs. He has a master’s in Health Services Administration a bachelor’s in Kinesiology & Health Promotions and is a Certified Pain-free Performance Specialist.

Austin will be a valuable point person at Fremont Therapy Group. He will provide information and support to healthcare professionals, industry, and the community about FT’s services throughout Sweetwater, Carbon, and Fremont Counties.

Austin’s love for exercise serves as a driving force, as he sees the potential for physical activity not only as a means of reaching health goals but also as a lifelong journey towards fitness. Witnessing individuals meet their goals and developing lasting relationships with fitness is truly fulfilling to Austin, and it motivates him to continue fostering connections that positively impact both the healthcare community and the individuals it serves.

Austin is a true Wyoming boy who finds joy in the outdoors hunting, fishing, hiking, snowboarding, snowmachining, mountain biking, golfing, etc. He enjoys time with family and friends above all and, of course, spending time with his 12-year-old Husky named Ogi.

Fremont Therapy Group looks forward to Austin’s abilities to facilitate a seamless connection between medical practitioners and individuals seeking to improve their well-being.

Fremont Therapy Group

Rock Springs Clinic

1401 Gateway Blvd #2

307-352-3626