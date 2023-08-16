Fremont Therapy Group Congratulates Ryan Cook on Recent Sports Certified Specialist Certification

Fremont Therapy Group is proud to congratulate Ryan Cook, PT, DPT, SCS on her successful completion of her Sports Certified Specialist Certification.

What Does a Sports Certified Specialist Certification Mean for Our Community?

Ryan has worked diligently for two years to obtain the necessary 2000 hours to qualify for the opportunity to take the Sports Certified Specialist exam while working with student athletes at Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs High School, and throughout Sweetwater County. She spent nearly 8 months studying and completing additional coursework and went on to pass the 5-hour test and is now one of three PT’s who is an SCS in the state of Wyoming!

This certification uniquely qualifies her as an expert in athletic injury management, including acute care, treatment, rehabilitation, prevention, and education. Having Ryan’s expertise accessible locally will be an incredible asset to our athletes.

We are so darn proud of Ryan we can hardly contain

our excitement for her and for the RS Community!

More About Ryan

Ryan Cook joined our Rock Springs location in June of 2019. Ryan is a Rock Springs native and brings with her a lifetime of interest in physical therapy. Ryan is happy to be treating patients in her hometown and is looking forward to giving back to the community that raised her.

She credits her physical therapist mother, Michelle Cook, as the inspiration for her chosen career path. “I grew up watching the positive impact my mom had on patients’ lives and that inspired a career in PT where I can continue that legacy.” notes Ryan.

Now back in Wyoming, Ryan loves spending her time in the mountains biking, hiking, and fishing.

Ryan earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of North Dakota and played collegiate softball during her undergraduate studies at Black Hills State. Ryan uses evidence-based treatments to diagnose and care for individuals of all ages who have conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. She also works with individuals to prevent the loss of mobility before it occurs by developing fitness and wellness programs for healthier and more active lifestyles.

In addition, Ryan has experience and growing interest with sport performance–this involves breaking down movements and adjusting fault mechanics for injury prevention and sport specific efficiency.

You can now schedule your appointment with Ryan at Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs:

