Your job is important and so are YOU.
Fremont Therapy Group Has Extended Hours to Better Serve You!

Fremont Therapy Group knows that many of our community members work a day job AND need to find time to take care of themselves and their body.

That’s why we’ve updated out business hours to better accommodate your schedule and help you get the care you need.

Fremont Therapy Group in Green River

Updated Hours
Monday through Thursday 7am – 6pm
Friday 7am – 12pm

Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs

Updated Hours
Monday through Thursday 7am – 6pm
Friday 8am –12pm

CALL TODAY!

Fremont Therapy Group–Green River
(307) 875-4654
330 Upland Way

Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy–Rock Springs
(307) 352-3626
1401 Gateway Blvd, Suite 2

About Fremont Therapy Group & Rocky Mountain Sports

Our Physical Therapists are certified in the following:

  • Hand Therapy
  • Dry Needling
  • Women’s Health
  • Wound Care

Our staff also has advanced training in:

  • Aquatic Therapy
  • Orthopedic Therapy
  • Pain Management 
  • Neck & Back Pain/Injuries
  • Vestibular (Balance)  
  • Manual Therapy
  • Back-to-Work Assessments
  • Industrial Rehab 
  • Sports Injuries

In Sweetwater County, there are many choices for healthcare. We encourage you to take charge of your healthcare dollar and research the best options for you. 

At Rocky Mountain and Fremont Therapy we always offer free consultations to help you decide the right path for your healthcare journey.

You have the right to choose where you seek physical therapy. 
Give us a call today and be on your way to feeling your best.

