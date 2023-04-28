Fremont Therapy Group Has Extended Hours to Better Serve You!

Fremont Therapy Group knows that many of our community members work a day job AND need to find time to take care of themselves and their body.

That’s why we’ve updated out business hours to better accommodate your schedule and help you get the care you need.

Fremont Therapy Group in Green River

Updated Hours

Monday through Thursday 7am – 6pm

Friday 7am – 12pm

Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs

Updated Hours

Monday through Thursday 7am – 6pm

Friday 8am –12pm

Fremont Therapy Group–Green River

(307) 875-4654

330 Upland Way

Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy–Rock Springs

(307) 352-3626

1401 Gateway Blvd, Suite 2

About Fremont Therapy Group & Rocky Mountain Sports

Our Physical Therapists are certified in the following:

Hand Therapy

Dry Needling

Women’s Health

Wound Care

Our staff also has advanced training in:

Aquatic Therapy

Orthopedic Therapy

Pain Management

Neck & Back Pain/Injuries

Vestibular (Balance)

Manual Therapy

Back-to-Work Assessments

Industrial Rehab

Sports Injuries

In Sweetwater County, there are many choices for healthcare. We encourage you to take charge of your healthcare dollar and research the best options for you.

At Rocky Mountain and Fremont Therapy we always offer free consultations to help you decide the right path for your healthcare journey.

You have the right to choose where you seek physical therapy.

Give us a call today and be on your way to feeling your best.