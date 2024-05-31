Fremont Therapy Group Hires Rock Springs Bilingual Local, Jesus Ramirez

Meet Fremont Therapy Group‘s newest PT, Jesus Ramirez! Jesus was raised in Rock Springs and takes pride in his local roots.

Jesus has a long interest in the medical field and physical activity which led him to pursue a career in physical therapy to combine the two. He is an avid believer in helping patients recognize their own strengths. Whether helping someone walk again after injury, or helping them reach their fitness goals, the journey is what inspires Jesus. The PT profession allows him to combine his love for fitness, anatomy, and helping others, making it much more than just a job. Jesus has many interests, some of which include sports medicine, orthopedic rehabilitation, athletic prehabilitation, and musculoskeletal diagnoses.

Jesus earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Southern California and his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from University of Wyoming. He is eager to give back to his own community, seeing each day as a chance to make a lasting impact while living out his professional dream as a physical therapist.

Jesus is not only a physical therapist but also a bridge between cultures. His bilingual proficiency in English and Spanish gives him a unique ability to make meaningful connections with his patients. Jesus has a life-long connection with the Sweetwater County Hispanic community and looks forward to helping this population gain comprehensive and clear access to medical care.

When not helping patients, he enjoys working out, running, and participating in recreational sports. You will also find him taking in a good book or movie, and spending quality time with his family.