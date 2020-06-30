Fremont Therapy Group Hiring Physical Therapy Technician.

Fremont Therapy Group’s Green River clinic is expanding and so is our need for a Physical Therapy Technician (PTT).

PTTs are vital in supporting Physical Therapists as well as the front desk.

This is a full-time position with benefits.

Position Summary

As a PTT with Fremont Therapy Group, you will develop experience while working alongside our clinical staff. Your primary focus on the team is to assist the clinicians in their day-to-day work, maintain overall cleanliness of the clinic and ensure supplies are available and equipment is in working order.

As an integral part of the patient care team, you will need to think quickly on your feet to ensure that patients are comfortable during their therapy sessions while connecting with them to provide a great customer service experience.

Qualifications

Experience and/or education in exercise physiology, kinesiology or another healthcare-related field is preferred.

In addition, candidates must have excellent customer service skills and phone skills, the ability to stay organized and maintain daily, weekly and monthly clinical logs that are required for compliance with all local and federal healthcare laws.

To Apply

Please send resume and application via email to:

deb@ftgpt.com

About Fremont Therapy Group

Our staff are the most important part of our identity — essentially, they are “us”. Because of this, we work hard to find and retain exceptional staff who will provide the best services possible to our patients.

Our therapists have advanced certifications and training in a variety of related areas or have earned post-graduate degrees. We encourage and foster all staff to reach career goals. As a result, we have been fortunate that many staff have chosen to stay with us for extended lengths of time and many choose FTG as a long term career.

Click HERE to find out more about our staff, team and what we are doing in the community.

Fremont Therapy Group has been serving the Riverton and Lander communities since 1996 and clinics in Green River, Rock Springs, and Rawlins since 2014.

All of our clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address sports and work-related injuries, hand, neck and back pain and injuries, women’s health, balance problems, and vestibular dysfunctions.