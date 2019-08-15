Fremont Therapy Group in Green River Welcomes a New Physical Therapist!

Fremont Therapy Group is proud to announce the addition of Mike Long, Doctor of Physical Therapy, to our Green River Location!

Mike Long

With Doctor of Physical Therapy, Mike brings vast clinical experience to Fremont Therapy Group. He takes pride in customizing treatment for each of his patients and finding the best way to help them regain function. Mike continually adds to his skillset with ongoing training, with special interests in pursuing advanced education in functional dry needling and manual therapy.

Mike notes, “Having a knowledge base which provides me the ability to help people live a pain-free, happier, and healthier lifestyle is what inspired my career in physical therapy. I love helping my patients get back to doing the activities they enjoy.”

Mike earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Jamestown in Fargo, North Dakota. Prior to PT school, he attended Dixie State College to complete his bachelor’s in psychology.

A native of southern Utah, Mike and his wife enjoy exploring Sweetwater County and look forward to raising their two young sons in Wyoming. Outside of work, Mike spends his time playing all types of sports, training for marathons, and finding outdoor adventures with family and friends.

