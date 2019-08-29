Fremont Therapy Group Staff Spotlight: Meet Nick Hastert!

Nick Hastert is a Doctor of Physical Therapy at Fremont Therapy Group.

Nick Hastert

Nick is a Green River native and is happy to be treating patients in his hometown. He likes the diversity of helping patients of all ages in a variety of clinical areas, including post-operative, sports injuries, orthopedics, and balance/vestibular disorders. He has advanced training in dry needling and spinal manipulation techniques and continually adds to his skill set through ongoing training and education. Nick practices an evidence-based, patient-centered approach to treatment to help patients improve function and movement, and decrease pain.

Nick notes, “I am fascinated by the pain cycle that patients experience. I work to help patients understand their pain and customize a personal treatment plan to help them work through that pain to recovery.”

Nick is also a certified functional capacity evaluator, which allows him to evaluate individuals’ capacity to perform work activities related to his or her employment. Nick became interested in physical therapy after spending time as a patient with knee injuries during his highschool years. He earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of North Dakota and Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and Health Promotion from the University of Wyoming.

When Nick is not helping patients, he spends time playing and watching sports, and he enjoys outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, backpacking, and skiing. You also will often find him out with his chocolate lab, Clementine training for water fetching events.

