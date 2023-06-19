Fremont Therapy Group Welcomes Cameron Keys PT, DPT to The Team

Fremont Therapy Group is proud to add Cameron Keys, PT, DPT to their team of qualified specialists serving Southwest Wyoming.

MEET CAMERON

Cameron has a long interest in the medical field and physical activities which led him to pursue a career in physical therapy. He likes working one-on-one with patients to provide individualized care to help them return to their prior activity level. Cam enjoys the rural setting, allowing him to use a wide array of skills and he continues to lear about different specialties within the physical therapy world. Cam finds great satisfaction with helping patients to learn and grow and overcome obstacles. Cam is also fluent in Spanish and spent several months treating Spanish speaking patients during his clinical rotations.

Cameron earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Rocky Mountain University. With an undergraduate degree from BYU-Idaho, Cam initially began his studies in video communication, with a robust background in arts and music. His passion for running and the opportunity to connect with patients and treat them on a personal level was the primary reason switched to the PT career path.

Originally from Washington state, Cameron has grown to embrace Wyoming with his love for running, hiking, and camping. In addition, Cam spends his free time enjoying music, movies, video games, and playing guitar.

GET SCHEDULED!

Cameron likes working with a variety of patients, and especially enjoys working with runners, neuro and vertigo patients.

You can now schedule your appointment with Garrett at Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs:

CALL TODAY!

Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy–Rock Springs

(307) 352-3626

1401 Gateway Blvd, Suite 2

About Fremont Therapy Group & Rocky Mountain Sports

Our Physical Therapists are certified in the following:

Hand Therapy

Dry Needling

Women’s Health

Wound Care

Our staff also has advanced training in:

Aquatic Therapy

Orthopedic Therapy

Pain Management

Neck & Back Pain/Injuries

Vestibular (Balance)

Manual Therapy

Back-to-Work Assessments

Industrial Rehab

Sports Injuries

In Sweetwater County, there are many choices for healthcare. We encourage you to take charge of your healthcare dollar and research the best options for you.

At Rocky Mountain and Fremont Therapy we always offer free consultations to help you decide the right path for your healthcare journey.

You have the right to choose where you seek physical therapy.

Give us a call today and be on your way to feeling your best.

