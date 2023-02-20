Fremont Therapy Group Welcomes Garrett Hybarger, DPT to The Team

Fremont Therapy Group is proud to add Garrett Hybarger, DPT to their team of qualified specialists serving Southwest Wyoming.
MEET GARRETT
Garrett chose the physical therapy profession because of his desire to work in a meaningful field that allows him to give back to his community.
Garrett and his wife Kim welcomed the opportunity to return home to Sweetwater County where Kim was raised and her parents still reside. They are excited to live in a small community and enjoy the outdoor recreation opportunities in Wyoming with their three children.
Garrett pursued his passion for physical therapy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center where he graduated with honors in 2022.
He is excited to join the Fremont Therapy Group family after hearing about the company’s environment, mentorship opportunities, lifestyle approach, and therapy perspectives.
Garrett loves getting to work with all kinds of different patients, especially patients with a spinal pathology and hopes to explore aquatic therapy more in the future.
GET SCHEDULED!
You can now schedule your appointment with Garrett at Fremont Therapy Group in Green River on:
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
and at Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs on:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays.
CALL TODAY!
Fremont Therapy Group–Green River
(307) 875-4654
330 Upland Way
Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy–Rock Springs
(307) 352-3626
1401 Gateway Blvd, Suite 2
About Fremont Therapy Group & Rocky Mountain Sports
Our Physical Therapists are certified in the following:
- Hand Therapy
- Dry Needling
- Women’s Health
- Wound Care
Our staff also has advanced training in:
- Aquatic Therapy
- Orthopedic Therapy
- Pain Management
- Neck & Back Pain/Injuries
- Vestibular (Balance)
- Manual Therapy
- Back-to-Work Assessments
- Industrial Rehab
- Sports Injuries
In Sweetwater County, there are many choices for healthcare. We encourage you to take charge of your healthcare dollar and research the best options for you.
At Rocky Mountain and Fremont Therapy we always offer free consultations to help you decide the right path for your healthcare journey.
You have the right to choose where you seek physical therapy.
Give us a call today and be on your way to feeling your best.
Riverton Clinic
2002 W. Sunset Dr.
(307) 856-7021
Green River Clinic
330 Upland Way
(307) 875-4654
Lander Clinic
8268 Highway 789
(307) 332-5240
Rock Springs Clinic
1401 Gateway Blvd. #2
(307) 352-3626
Rawlins Clinic
1102 W. Spruce
(307) 370-9175
Paid Legal Notice - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like post a legal notice similar to this, get in touch at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.