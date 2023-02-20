Fremont Therapy Group Welcomes Garrett Hybarger, DPT to The Team

Fremont Therapy Group is proud to add Garrett Hybarger, DPT to their team of qualified specialists serving Southwest Wyoming.

MEET GARRETT

Garrett chose the physical therapy profession because of his desire to work in a meaningful field that allows him to give back to his community.

Garrett and his wife Kim welcomed the opportunity to return home to Sweetwater County where Kim was raised and her parents still reside. They are excited to live in a small community and enjoy the outdoor recreation opportunities in Wyoming with their three children.

Garret, his wife Kim and their children Tim, Maggie and Lettie on Halloween.

Garrett pursued his passion for physical therapy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center where he graduated with honors in 2022.

He is excited to join the Fremont Therapy Group family after hearing about the company’s environment, mentorship opportunities, lifestyle approach, and therapy perspectives.

Garrett loves getting to work with all kinds of different patients, especially patients with a spinal pathology and hopes to explore aquatic therapy more in the future.

GET SCHEDULED!

You can now schedule your appointment with Garrett at Fremont Therapy Group in Green River on:

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

and at Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs on:

Tuesdays and Thursdays.

CALL TODAY!

Fremont Therapy Group–Green River

(307) 875-4654

330 Upland Way

Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy–Rock Springs

(307) 352-3626

1401 Gateway Blvd, Suite 2

About Fremont Therapy Group & Rocky Mountain Sports

Our Physical Therapists are certified in the following:

Hand Therapy

Dry Needling

Women’s Health

Wound Care

Our staff also has advanced training in:

Aquatic Therapy

Orthopedic Therapy

Pain Management

Neck & Back Pain/Injuries

Vestibular (Balance)

Manual Therapy

Back-to-Work Assessments

Industrial Rehab

Sports Injuries

In Sweetwater County, there are many choices for healthcare. We encourage you to take charge of your healthcare dollar and research the best options for you.

At Rocky Mountain and Fremont Therapy we always offer free consultations to help you decide the right path for your healthcare journey.

You have the right to choose where you seek physical therapy.

Give us a call today and be on your way to feeling your best.

