From Beer to Canned Water: Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Fort Collins Helps Out

FORT COLLINS, Co. – Brewing operations were temporarily halted yesterday (Sept. 28) at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery to produce canned water for those in need across the U.S.

According to their website, AB periodically pauses beer production in their Fort Collins, CO (and Cartersville, GA) breweries to “apply our production and logistics expertise to can clean, safe drinking water that is ready to distribute when disaster strikes.“

This year, they have donated more than 760,000 cans of emergency drinking water to date to support relief efforts including:

160,000 cans of water in the aftermath of tornados in Arkansas and Tennessee

50,000+ cans of water to support Hurricane Hanna relief efforts in Texas

250,000+ cans of water donated to ongoing wildfire relief efforts in California and Oregon

250,000+ cans of water delivered to Louisiana and Texas for Hurricane Laura relief

50,000+ cans of water to support relief efforts in Florida following Hurricane Sally

In 2019, they donated 1.6 million cans of water to nearly 300 volunteer fire departments across the country to support the efforts of first responders and they have committed building on this partnership by providing 1.5 million cans in 2020 as fire departments face unprecedented challenges.

Kudos to you, AB!