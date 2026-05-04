From Wolves to Cowboys: Seniors Sign With UW

Green River High School students and parents after signing with the University of Wyoming. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

GREEN RIVER — Eighteen seniors from Green River High School signed commitments to attend the University of Wyoming this fall during a ceremony held in the school’s commons area.

The event recognized the students’ decision to continue their education at UW, bringing together classmates, school staff and supporters to mark the milestone. Each student signed a commitment form before receiving a University of Wyoming flag as a symbol of their next step.

The ceremony served as both a celebration of the seniors’ achievements and a sendoff as they prepare for classes in Laramie later this year.