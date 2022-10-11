Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions has submitted a UIC Class VI (Carbon Sequestration) Permit Application to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for issuance of a permit for the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub located in the SW SW, Section No. 26, Township 19N, RANGE 112W of the 6 th Principal Meridian, Sweetwater County.

Prior to permit issuance, WDEQ will hold a 60-day public comment period followed by a public hearing. A copy of the permit application may be accessed at https://deq.wyoming.gov/water- quality/groundwater/uic/class-vi/. If you have questions, please contact Lily Barkau, Groundwater Section Manager, Water Quality Division, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality at 307-777-7072 or lily.barkau@wyo.gov. Para Española, visite nuestro sitio web deq.wyoming.gov.