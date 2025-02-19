Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submitted To The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality

In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions Holdings LLC has submitted a UIC Class VI (Carbon Sequestration) Permit Application (Facility No.WYS-023-00212) to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for the issuance of seven (7) permits (UIC Class VI Permit Application Nos.: 2024-0116v1.0, 2024-0117v1.0, 2024-0118v1.0, 2024-0119v1.0, 2024-0120v1.0, 2024-121v1.0, 2024-0122v1.0) for its Project Speed Goat located in the: (i) NWSE Section 19, T20N, R112W; (ii) SENE Section 31, T19N, R112W; (iii) SESW Section 3, T20N, R113W; (iv) SESE Section 21, T20, R113W; (v) NESW Section 23, T19N, R113W; (vi) NESW Section 7, T19N, R112W; and (vii) SENE Section 27, T19N, R112W, of the 6th Principal Meridian in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties, Wyoming. If you have questions, please contact Alicia Summers, Chief Development Officer, Frontier Carbon Solutions Holdings LLC at asummers@frontierccus.com.

A copy of the permit application is available at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality website and may be accessed at https://deq.wyoming.gov/water-quality/groundwater/uic/class-vi/.