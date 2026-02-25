Frostbite 5K And 10K Winners Announced

Runners at the start of the 2026 Frostbite 5K and 10K. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

Green River — The City of Green River announced the winners of the 46th annual Frostbite 5K and 10K, held Feb. 21.

Despite strong winds, cold temperatures and snowfall the night before the race, 164 participants registered for the event. City parks staff cleared pathways to help ensure safe running conditions, and occasional sunshine broke through during the race.

“Thank you to everyone who braved the elements and helped make the 46th anniversary of the Frostbite Run/Walk a memorable success, ” Recreation Programs Supervisor, Ruth Malagon said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come! “

In the men’s 5K, Charles Fossey won with a time of 17:04.9. Hunter Rushing captured the men’s 10K title in 39:25.7.

On the women’s side, Danae Curtis won the 5K in 22:51.5, while Amanda Margrave took first in the 10K with a time of 47:12.4.

Men’s 5K Run/Walk 

Men Ages 1-13Time 
1st Place Elden Covington27:18.7
2nd Place Luke Kimble28:16.6
Men Ages 14-19 
1st Place Jesse Kimble18:00.3
2nd Place Jordan Andrew18:55.9
Men Ages 20-29
1st Place Charles Fossey17:04.9
2nd Place Hayden Romero25:47.1
Men Ages 30-39
1st Place Tyrell Perry25:27.8
2nd Place Arrin Zanation27:49.1
Men Ages 40-49
1st Place Joaquin Barrera21:57.6
2nd Place Kael Brady23:13.4
Men Ages 50-59
1st Place Darren Howard39:23.9
2nd Place Dr. Scott Cooper47:36.4
Men Ages 60-69
1st Place Dale Pecolar37:10.6
2nd Place Steve Core45:17.3
Men Ages 70 & Up
1st Place John Pawleska31:49.7
2nd Place Robert Doak35:13.1

Women’s 5K Run/Walk 

Women Ages 1-13Time
1st Place Alayna Gradert24:53.8
2nd Place Olivia Kimble28:55.9
Women Ages 14-19
1st Place Hannah Kimble25:00.2
2nd Place Claire Covington28:05.3
Women Ages 20-29
1st Place Amanda Wilkins26:45.6
2nd Place Brixen Mathis27:52.1
Women Ages 30-39
1st Place Danae Curtis22:51.5
2nd Place Lindzee Glauzer24:56.7
Women Ages 40-49
1st Place Cheryl Brady23:15.2
2nd Place Kelsey Abbott25:40.4
Women Ages 50-59
1st Place Sherry Bushman38:26.8
2nd Place Angelica Tirado49:44.7
Women Ages 60-69
1st Place Helen Kim-Sholey33:51.5
2nd Place Cindy Bertagnolli35:57.1
Women Ages 70 & Up
Terry Pawleska46:41.3
Teresa Warren50:21.2

 Men’s 10K Run/Walk 

Men Ages 1-13Time
1st Place Brandt Smith54:29.8
2nd Place Landyn West54:31.8
Men Ages 14-19
1st Place Hunter Rushing39:25.7
2nd Place Brake Covington39:56.4
Men Ages 20-29
1st Place Braxton Cordova45:59.8
Men Ages 30-39
1st Place Eric Urlacher42:22.7
2nd Place Drew Gramlich44:28.2
Men Ages 40-49
1st Place Wyett Busenbark1:11:08.9
Men Ages 50-59
1st Place Bill Jurney45:05.8
2nd Place Jonathon Parsons52:47.7

Women’s 10K Run/Walk 

Women Ages 14-19           Time
1st Place Elyse Busenbark1:11:08.2
Women Ages 20-29
1st Place Haylen Cordova1:01:42.1
2nd Place Camile Russell1:02:49.2
Women Ages 30-39
1st Place Amanda Margrave47:12.4
2nd Place Andrea Urlacher47:48.9
Women Ages 40-49
1st Place Jamie Busenbark49:36.9
2nd Place Brandie Morrell54:03.0
Women Ages 50-59
1st Place Julie Seymour48:31.9
2nd Place Carol White57:37.5
Women Ages 60-69
1st Place Kelly Rich54.9
2nd Place Brenda Roosa1:27:21.9

