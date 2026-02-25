Frostbite 5K And 10K Winners Announced

Runners at the start of the 2026 Frostbite 5K and 10K. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

Green River — The City of Green River announced the winners of the 46th annual Frostbite 5K and 10K, held Feb. 21.

Despite strong winds, cold temperatures and snowfall the night before the race, 164 participants registered for the event. City parks staff cleared pathways to help ensure safe running conditions, and occasional sunshine broke through during the race.

“Thank you to everyone who braved the elements and helped make the 46th anniversary of the Frostbite Run/Walk a memorable success, ” Recreation Programs Supervisor, Ruth Malagon said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come! “

In the men’s 5K, Charles Fossey won with a time of 17:04.9. Hunter Rushing captured the men’s 10K title in 39:25.7.

On the women’s side, Danae Curtis won the 5K in 22:51.5, while Amanda Margrave took first in the 10K with a time of 47:12.4.

Men’s 5K Run/Walk

Men Ages 1-13 Time 1st Place Elden Covington 27:18.7 2nd Place Luke Kimble 28:16.6 Men Ages 14-19 1st Place Jesse Kimble 18:00.3 2nd Place Jordan Andrew 18:55.9 Men Ages 20-29 1st Place Charles Fossey 17:04.9 2nd Place Hayden Romero 25:47.1 Men Ages 30-39 1st Place Tyrell Perry 25:27.8 2nd Place Arrin Zanation 27:49.1 Men Ages 40-49 1st Place Joaquin Barrera 21:57.6 2nd Place Kael Brady 23:13.4 Men Ages 50-59 1st Place Darren Howard 39:23.9 2nd Place Dr. Scott Cooper 47:36.4 Men Ages 60-69 1st Place Dale Pecolar 37:10.6 2nd Place Steve Core 45:17.3 Men Ages 70 & Up 1st Place John Pawleska 31:49.7 2nd Place Robert Doak 35:13.1

Women’s 5K Run/Walk

Women Ages 1-13 Time 1st Place Alayna Gradert 24:53.8 2nd Place Olivia Kimble 28:55.9 Women Ages 14-19 1st Place Hannah Kimble 25:00.2 2nd Place Claire Covington 28:05.3 Women Ages 20-29 1st Place Amanda Wilkins 26:45.6 2nd Place Brixen Mathis 27:52.1 Women Ages 30-39 1st Place Danae Curtis 22:51.5 2nd Place Lindzee Glauzer 24:56.7 Women Ages 40-49 1st Place Cheryl Brady 23:15.2 2nd Place Kelsey Abbott 25:40.4 Women Ages 50-59 1st Place Sherry Bushman 38:26.8 2nd Place Angelica Tirado 49:44.7 Women Ages 60-69 1st Place Helen Kim-Sholey 33:51.5 2nd Place Cindy Bertagnolli 35:57.1 Women Ages 70 & Up Terry Pawleska 46:41.3 Teresa Warren 50:21.2

Men’s 10K Run/Walk

Men Ages 1-13 Time 1st Place Brandt Smith 54:29.8 2nd Place Landyn West 54:31.8 Men Ages 14-19 1st Place Hunter Rushing 39:25.7 2nd Place Brake Covington 39:56.4 Men Ages 20-29 1st Place Braxton Cordova 45:59.8 Men Ages 30-39 1st Place Eric Urlacher 42:22.7 2nd Place Drew Gramlich 44:28.2 Men Ages 40-49 1st Place Wyett Busenbark 1:11:08.9 Men Ages 50-59 1st Place Bill Jurney 45:05.8 2nd Place Jonathon Parsons 52:47.7

Women’s 10K Run/Walk