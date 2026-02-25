Frostbite 5K And 10K Winners Announced

Green River — The City of Green River announced the winners of the 46th annual Frostbite 5K and 10K, held Feb. 21.
Despite strong winds, cold temperatures and snowfall the night before the race, 164 participants registered for the event. City parks staff cleared pathways to help ensure safe running conditions, and occasional sunshine broke through during the race.
“Thank you to everyone who braved the elements and helped make the 46th anniversary of the Frostbite Run/Walk a memorable success, ” Recreation Programs Supervisor, Ruth Malagon said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come! “
In the men’s 5K, Charles Fossey won with a time of 17:04.9. Hunter Rushing captured the men’s 10K title in 39:25.7.
On the women’s side, Danae Curtis won the 5K in 22:51.5, while Amanda Margrave took first in the 10K with a time of 47:12.4.
Men’s 5K Run/Walk
|Men Ages 1-13
|Time
|1st Place Elden Covington
|27:18.7
|2nd Place Luke Kimble
|28:16.6
|Men Ages 14-19
|1st Place Jesse Kimble
|18:00.3
|2nd Place Jordan Andrew
|18:55.9
|Men Ages 20-29
|1st Place Charles Fossey
|17:04.9
|2nd Place Hayden Romero
|25:47.1
|Men Ages 30-39
|1st Place Tyrell Perry
|25:27.8
|2nd Place Arrin Zanation
|27:49.1
|Men Ages 40-49
|1st Place Joaquin Barrera
|21:57.6
|2nd Place Kael Brady
|23:13.4
|Men Ages 50-59
|1st Place Darren Howard
|39:23.9
|2nd Place Dr. Scott Cooper
|47:36.4
|Men Ages 60-69
|1st Place Dale Pecolar
|37:10.6
|2nd Place Steve Core
|45:17.3
|Men Ages 70 & Up
|1st Place John Pawleska
|31:49.7
|2nd Place Robert Doak
|35:13.1
Women’s 5K Run/Walk
|Women Ages 1-13
|Time
|1st Place Alayna Gradert
|24:53.8
|2nd Place Olivia Kimble
|28:55.9
|Women Ages 14-19
|1st Place Hannah Kimble
|25:00.2
|2nd Place Claire Covington
|28:05.3
|Women Ages 20-29
|1st Place Amanda Wilkins
|26:45.6
|2nd Place Brixen Mathis
|27:52.1
|Women Ages 30-39
|1st Place Danae Curtis
|22:51.5
|2nd Place Lindzee Glauzer
|24:56.7
|Women Ages 40-49
|1st Place Cheryl Brady
|23:15.2
|2nd Place Kelsey Abbott
|25:40.4
|Women Ages 50-59
|1st Place Sherry Bushman
|38:26.8
|2nd Place Angelica Tirado
|49:44.7
|Women Ages 60-69
|1st Place Helen Kim-Sholey
|33:51.5
|2nd Place Cindy Bertagnolli
|35:57.1
|Women Ages 70 & Up
|Terry Pawleska
|46:41.3
|Teresa Warren
|50:21.2
Men’s 10K Run/Walk
|Men Ages 1-13
|Time
|1st Place Brandt Smith
|54:29.8
|2nd Place Landyn West
|54:31.8
|Men Ages 14-19
|1st Place Hunter Rushing
|39:25.7
|2nd Place Brake Covington
|39:56.4
|Men Ages 20-29
|1st Place Braxton Cordova
|45:59.8
|Men Ages 30-39
|1st Place Eric Urlacher
|42:22.7
|2nd Place Drew Gramlich
|44:28.2
|Men Ages 40-49
|1st Place Wyett Busenbark
|1:11:08.9
|Men Ages 50-59
|1st Place Bill Jurney
|45:05.8
|2nd Place Jonathon Parsons
|52:47.7
Women’s 10K Run/Walk
|Women Ages 14-19
|Time
|1st Place Elyse Busenbark
|1:11:08.2
|Women Ages 20-29
|1st Place Haylen Cordova
|1:01:42.1
|2nd Place Camile Russell
|1:02:49.2
|Women Ages 30-39
|1st Place Amanda Margrave
|47:12.4
|2nd Place Andrea Urlacher
|47:48.9
|Women Ages 40-49
|1st Place Jamie Busenbark
|49:36.9
|2nd Place Brandie Morrell
|54:03.0
|Women Ages 50-59
|1st Place Julie Seymour
|48:31.9
|2nd Place Carol White
|57:37.5
|Women Ages 60-69
|1st Place Kelly Rich
|54.9
|2nd Place Brenda Roosa
|1:27:21.9