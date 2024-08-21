Fuel Truck Accident Spills Hazardous Materials on I-80 Wednesday Morning

WAMSUTTER — The westbound lanes on a portion of I-80 near Wamsutter were blocked Wednesday morning for hazardous material clean up after a semi hauling fuel rolled.

At around 2 a.m., the semi hauling fuel hit a parked car on the shoulder of the road at milepost 180, Stephanie Harsha, the senior public relations specialist for WYDOT District 3 said. The truck then rolled, causing the fuel to leak onto the interstate.

A hazmat team was called in for the clean up, and the road opened back up at around 10 a.m. Clean up efforts are ongoing, however, so travelers should be cautious when driving through the area.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Harsha said the driver of the parked vehicle was not seriously injured and the driver of the tanker was transported for medical care.