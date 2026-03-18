Fueled by Talent and Buy-in, Rock Springs Softball Begins New Chapter

ROCK SPRINGS — A new chapter for the Rock Springs High School softball team is already taking shape, as a mix of established talent, early buy-in and a fresh coaching perspective has the program building momentum before the first pitch is even thrown.

At the center of that shift is first-year head coach Blair McEndaffer, who steps into the role after years of competing against the Tigers while coaching in Green River, and now inherits a roster she believes is ready to take a step forward.

“I have always wanted to coach Rock Springs with the raw talent they have always had,” McEndaffer said. “It’s been a pretty easy transition and the kids and the staff at Rock Springs High School have really been amazing.”

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Early returns in preseason workouts have reinforced that belief. McEndaffer pointed to the team’s approach and mindset as immediate strengths.

“Their dedication & work ethic,” she said. “We had great attendance at our pre-season open gyms & their willingness to be coachable. They have a brand new coaching staff and they jumped all in with our coaching style.”

That buy-in has been critical as the Tigers install a new philosophy centered on unity and clearly defined roles.

“The biggest area is working together as a team,” McEndaffer said. “If we have 12 individuals working together as one we will be a really tough team to beat!!! If we have 12 individuals working for just themselves, we are going to have a rough go.”

She emphasized that every player, regardless of role, will be key to the team’s success.

“Everyone on this team has a role to play whether they are a starter or in a reserve role and each role is important,” she said.

As the season approaches, McEndaffer said growth and adaptability will be essential, especially early.

“Be coachable!!! Be willing to grow and learn and get better every day,” she said.

Beyond development, she wants her team to embrace the game itself.

“For them to have fun and enjoy this beautiful game we call softball!!!” McEndaffer said. “Softball is supposed to be fun. If the kids are not enjoying their time on the field, then we won’t be successful.”

On the field, the Tigers have already shown flashes of potential, particularly at the plate.

“I was really impressed with their hitting ability,” McEndaffer said. “It blew me away with how hard these kids hit the ball. If we can get our defense as solid as our hitting, we will be a tough team to beat.”

Rock Springs returns a senior-heavy group expected to play a major role this spring. McEndaffer highlighted Ruby Florencio and Rilynn Wester as key pieces in the pitching rotation, noting their versatility across the field.

In the outfield, Rachael Wallendorff and Marley Adams bring speed and flexibility, while seniors Taylor Flores and Addison Nations are expected to contribute in multiple roles.

The junior class, though small, could also have a major impact. McEndaffer said PJ Tomison “really came out of nowhere,” while catcher Tarin Anderson anchors the defense.

“One of the best, if not the best catcher in the state,” McEndaffer said. “She is a full package deal.”

Underclassmen are also expected to factor into the varsity picture, including sophomores Berkley Garner, Nellie Jarvie and Gemma McGarvey, along with freshman Tayler Christensen.

Competition within the program remains a priority, with McEndaffer noting that no roles are guaranteed.

“No starting spot is set in stone,” she said. “When you have younger kids on your heels fighting for a spot, that makes our team overall better.”

McEndaffer also credited her coaching staff, including Blaec Blaisdell, Al Seibel, Rick Yoak and Madison Yoak, for helping build the program’s foundation.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to coach this team,” she said. “They already have my softball coaching heart. Love these kids like my own already.”

With a blend of experienced seniors, emerging young talent and a renewed focus on team-first play, Rock Springs enters the season aiming to translate preseason promise into results when games begin.