Funding Cuts Threaten Wyoming Activities

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming High School Activities Association is weighing sweeping changes to student activities and athletics after recent legislative changes created what officials describe as a significant statewide funding shortfall.

During its April 28 meeting in Casper, the WHSAA Board discussed the effects of Wyoming’s 2026 legislative recalibration bill, which shifted the state’s education funding structure to a new “silo” model. According to a press release distributed by the association and published by SVI Media, funding for student activities and extra-duty responsibilities dropped from $46.3 million to $42.4 million statewide, an 8.4% reduction.

The board said the restructuring also limits district flexibility by restricting access to approximately $76.2 million in previously adaptable funding, potentially forcing schools to make major adjustments to activities and athletic programs.

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District leaders, including athletic directors, superintendents, school board members and a representative from the Wyoming Department of Education, told the board many districts plan to rely on carryover funds during the 2026-27 school year. WHSAA officials described that approach as a temporary solution rather than a long-term fix.

Among the potential changes discussed were eliminating regional tournaments, cutting consolation games and reducing the number of teams qualifying for state events from eight to four. Other possibilities included reducing regular-season contests and eliminating or scaling back tournaments.

The board also reviewed possible cuts to programs including soccer, indoor track and field, Nordic skiing, alpine skiing, swimming and diving, spring golf and spring tennis.

Additional activity-related reductions under consideration include cutting in-person speech and debate events in half, limiting workshop events, centrally locating All-State Music events to reduce travel costs and eliminating participation in several national leadership and competition events.

The WHSAA also discussed recommendations for individual schools, including reducing sub-varsity teams, using fewer officials at contests, limiting roster sizes, increasing gate admission prices and implementing or raising student participation fees.

Board members emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities, saying athletics and activities help develop leadership, teamwork and student engagement. The board also noted potential economic impacts on Wyoming communities because of reduced travel tied to events and competitions.

Some of the sports identified for possible cuts are not currently offered in Sweetwater County schools. Neither Sweetwater County School District No. 1 nor Sweetwater County School District No. 2 sponsors skiing programs, while Farson-Eden School, a Class 1A school, primarily offers football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball and outdoor track.

SweetwaterNOW contacted activity directors at Rock Springs High School, Green River High School and Farson-Eden, along with superintendents from Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2, for comment Saturday. No responses had been received as of publication. SweetwaterNOW will provide updates as those officials contact us.

WHSAA Commissioner Trevor Wilson said the organization plans to continue working with school districts, parents, communities, and lawmakers to identify solutions and address the funding concerns.