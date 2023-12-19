Funeral Home Gives Out Memorial Christmas Ornaments

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County residents have the opportunity to memorialize a loved one this Christmas through a special Christmas ornament being given away by Vase Funeral Home.

From now until Dec. 22, residents can stop by their location at 154 Elk St. in Rock Springs and pick one up. Residents can stop by between 8:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m.

The ornament features a cardinal perched on a branch. Cardinals are thought to bring comfort and protection during times of need, especially when someone is experiencing grief and loss. Autumn Crosby, funeral service practitioner at the mortuary, said a lot of people have said they have an attachment to cardinals after picking up an ornament.

Crosby said this is the third year the funeral home has given our ornaments, saying the designs change each time they do it. So far, the community response has been tremendous, with 160 ornaments given out last week.

“We’ve been giving them out like crazy,” she said.

She also said the people who have come in to pick up an ornament have been grateful for a means to remember a loved one.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” Crosby said.