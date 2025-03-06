Fuss, Other Finalists to Interview for SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Role

GREEN RIVER –– Sweetwater County School District No. 2’s Board of Trustees face a decision soon as they and the community will have a chance to talk with finalists for the district’s superintendent position next week.

Community forums and executive sessions to interview those candidates will take place March 10, 12, and 13. Community forums on those dates take place from 6-7 p.m. at the SCSD No. 2 Board Room, followed by interviews with the board at 7:30 p.m. The board is considering three candidates: Jason Fuss, Scott Cooper, and Annette Walters.

Fuss will be the first candidate interviewed on March 10. Fuss has worked in Sweetwater County’s districts for 25 years, working his way up from being a high school football coach to an assistant superintendent with SCSD No. 2. Fuss has worked with students ranging from upper elementary school to high school, before becoming an administrator.

Cooper will be interviewed March 12. Cooper is coming in from Grand Junction, Colorado and has worked in multiple school districts within Colorado and California.

The final interview takes place March 13 with Walters, who is coming in from New Jersey. Walters has had a hand in special education since the beginning of her career and grew into different supervisory rolls throughout her career.