Gabby Bates Commits with Hastings College for Track and Field

ROCK SPRINGS — Track and Field star Gabby Bates has committed and signed with Hastings College in Nebraska. Hastings College is a four-year school and she plans to participate in the triple jump and might be involved with running 400 meters as well.

When asked about her choice of college Bates said she liked how Hastings, Nebraska was a smaller town similar to Rock Springs with a population of just under 25,000.

Last year Bates recorded a 34-2.5 triple jump last year as a junior in high school and she had time of 1:11.58 in her 400 Meter. She has been competing in track and field since the eighth grade and is approving her fifth year of competing.

In college, Bates plans on pursuing a degree in Biology and wants to be involved in genetic counseling when she graduates. Her passion for this stems from her two sisters who passed away when they were babies from NKH. NKH is a rare genetic disorder that prevents the body from breaking down amino acids, particularly glycine. Unfortunately, NKH is considered terminal, or life-limiting. One in three children diagnosed with NKH are unlikely to see their first birthday. Bates stated that not a lot of people are currently researching NKH and she wants to make a change.

“Don’t give up, track is hard but it can be life-changing if you keep at it,” is Bates’ advice to underclassmen.

Bates said she is going to miss her family and her coaches but thanked them for all they did, especially Coach Anderson who got her into triple jump.

