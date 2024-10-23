Gabriel Lamorie Sr. (April 22, 1936 – October 20, 2024)

Gabriel Lamorie Sr., a devoted family man and respected member of the Rock Springs community, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at the age of 88.

Born on Wednesday, April 22, 1936, in Aguilar, Colorado; the son of John Lamorie and Stella Martinez. Gabriel’s journey through life was marked by dedication to his work, his country, and his family.

Gabriel attended schools in Wyoming and proudly graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1981. He spent an impressive and accomplished career in the mining industry, dedicating 30 years of his life as a Mine Foreman. Gabriel began his career at FMC, where he worked for six years, and then continued at Carbon County Coal for 34 more years until his retirement in 1990.

A proud Navy veteran, Gabriel cherished his time in the Navy, where he traveled extensively and gathered countless memories that he held dear throughout his life.

He was an active member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, reflecting his commitment to his community and fellow servicemen.

Gabriel had a passion for football, with a keen admiration for the Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys. He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures such as walking his beloved dog, Stitch, and, in his younger years, thrilled in the joy of acquiring a new car each year.

Survivors include, two sons, Greg Lamorie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Eric Lamorie and wife Carla of Oregon;three daughters, Debora Lamorie of Washington; Nicole Lamorie of Colorado; Tara Salitrik and husband Matt of Rock Springs; one sister, Jean Jowers and husband Bill of Louisiana; two brothers, Sam Lamorie and wife Joan of Louisiana; Richard Lamorie of Louisiana; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren; as well several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his beloved parents, John D. Lamorie and Stella Lamorie, and his cherished wife, Catherine M. Lamorie; one son, Gabriel Lamorie Jr.; one sister, Matilda Farnsworth; two granddaughters, Amber Jessen; Alexis Lamorie; and two great-great-grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited Monday, October 28, 2024, at 4 p.m. at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Interment will follow at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, paying tribute to his service and dedication.

The family respectfully requests donations in Gabriel’s memory be made to the Red Desert Human Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Gabriel Lamorie’s gentle spirit, unwavering commitment, and joy for life touched the hearts of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, honor, and many cherished memories.