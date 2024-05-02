Gabriel Reyes From RSHS Signed With UW’s Cheer Squad

Gabriel Reyes Signing with UW for Cheer with his Mom and Coaches. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS – Gabriel Reyes signed with the University of Wyoming for cheer after auditioning for the team last week.

Reyes was only on the cheer team at RSHS for one year, and when he joined, he wanted to be a manager only and wasn’t planning on performing. His coach Dena Douchant talked him into doing more and he ended up helping the Tigers take fourth in Co-Ed at Wyoming’s State Spirit Competition this year.

When asked about his decision to try out for the cheer squad after just one year of cheerleading experience Reyes said, “Over the year, I really fell in love with it and I figured the next step would be to do it in college.”

Reyes said that the one thing he is taking with him from his year with the Tiger Cheer team is the family experience, which he is going to miss going forward.

Outside of cheer, Reyes plans on majoring in nursing at UW.

