Gail Edward Ensign (July 4, 1943 – August 31, 2025)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gail Edward Ensign, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Gail passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the age of 82, doing what he loved.

Gail was born on July 4th, 1943, in Trenton, New Jersey, to loving parents, Clayton Ensign and Eugenie Ziebarth. Raised on a dairy farm in Scranton, North Dakota, Gail demonstrated from an early age a deep appreciation for hard work and community values. He was a 1961 graduate of Scranton High School.

In 1978, Gail made his home in Rock Springs, where he worked devotedly in the oil fields until he retired with FDF Trucking in 2021. He was a life-long truck driver for several trucking companies, his dedication and work ethic earned him respect from colleagues and friends alike.

On May 12, 2001, Gail married the love of his life, Laurel Vugrinec, in a beautiful ceremony in Rock Springs, marking the beginning of a cherished chapter that would last for over two decades.

Gail had an undeniable passion for life’s simple pleasures. He cherished time spent woodworking, tinkering in his garage, cooking meals on his Traeger, and enjoying the great outdoors through fishing and camping. He was happiest surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren, and his faithful companion, Buddy Harley. His love for tractors also provided him endless joy.

Survivors include his wife, Laurel Ensign of Rock Springs; mother-in-law, Henrietta Vugrinec; one son, Scott Ensign and wife Kimberly of Rock Springs; three daughters, Nicole Halstead and husband David of Burlington, Kentucky; Stacy Kelly and husband Alvin of Rock Springs; Amy Page and significant other Tony Reiser of Rock Springs; three brothers, Gene Ensign and wife Carleen of Scranton, North Dakota; Allen Ensign and wife Collette of Dickinson, North Dakota; Gordon Ensign of Scranton; one sister, Bonnie McDougall and husband Mike of Rolla, North Dakota; two sisters-in-law, Linda Ensign of Missoula, Montana; Leona Ensign of Scranton, North Dakota; one brother-in-law, Stan Adams of Denver, Colorado; ten grandchildren, Braden Halstead and wife Stephanie; Kailey Biesinger and husband Nicholas; Tanner Ensign and wife Alexis; Austin Ensign; Delanie Ensign; Sadie Parker and husband Dwight; Kaydence Page; Kendra Thornton; Kayla Kelly; AJ Kelly and wife Abbie; ten great-grandchildren, Bryce; Hailey; Nathan; Oliver; Ivy; Khylar; Keelan; Wyatt; Draxxton; Amara, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David Ensign, Richard Ensign; and one sister, Judy Ensign; one granddaughter, Whitney Maher; one brother-in-law, Tom Vugrinec; and one sister-in-law, Valerie Meronk and husband Ted.

Funeral services to celebrate Gail’s life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services.

The family welcomes condolences on the Vase Funeral Homes website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.